Bruker Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the medical research company on Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.

Bruker has a dividend payout ratio of 7.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bruker to earn $2.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.8%.

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $57.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Bruker has a 12 month low of $55.80 and a 12 month high of $92.35.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bruker will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BRKR shares. Citigroup raised shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRKR. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bruker in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 357.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Bruker by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 19,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Bruker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $683,000. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

