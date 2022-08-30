BTIG Research Raises MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) Price Target to $15.00

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of MDxHealth in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

NASDAQ:MDXH opened at $8.02 on Friday. MDxHealth has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDxHealth during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MDxHealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $344,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MDxHealth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $857,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP acquired a new position in shares of MDxHealth during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.16% of the company’s stock.

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Poland, Italy, rest of European Union, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications.

