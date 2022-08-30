BTIG Research Raises MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) Price Target to $15.00

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of MDxHealth in a research note on Monday, July 18th.
MDxHealth Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MDXH opened at $8.02 on Friday. MDxHealth has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.88.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MDxHealth
About MDxHealth
MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Poland, Italy, rest of European Union, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MDxHealth (MDXH)
- Macy’s Value Lies Beneath its Stores
- The Mattel Train is Ready to Leave the Station
- 3 WallStreetBets Stocks Wall Street is (Mostly) Bullish On
- Does Micron’s Dividend Increase Mean It’s Time To Buy?
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
Receive News & Ratings for MDxHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDxHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.