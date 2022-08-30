Burger Swap (BURGER) Achieves Market Cap of $15.16 Million

Burger Swap (BURGER) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 30th. One Burger Swap coin can now be bought for $0.73 or 0.00002329 BTC on major exchanges. Burger Swap has a total market capitalization of $15.16 million and $15.14 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded up 22.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,966.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005116 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004106 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002561 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00134397 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00033174 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00081226 BTC.

About Burger Swap

BURGER is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 17,804,215 coins and its circulating supply is 20,624,801 coins. Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org. Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Burger Swap

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burger Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Burger Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

