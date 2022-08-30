Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Cut to $177.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

BURL has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Burlington Stores from $232.00 to $167.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $218.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. William Blair assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $208.63.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $143.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $133.28 and a 12 month high of $314.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.75.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 60.41% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 52.8% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at about $59,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

