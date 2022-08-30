Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.36-$0.66 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.39. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Burlington Stores also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.70-$4.30 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BURL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Burlington Stores from $176.00 to $164.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Burlington Stores to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $191.00 to $177.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $232.00 to $167.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $218.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $208.63.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:BURL traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $141.34. The company had a trading volume of 991,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,546. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $133.28 and a 1 year high of $314.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.53 and a 200 day moving average of $177.75. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.20, a P/E/G ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Trading of Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.