BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.08-$3.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.26 billion-$2.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion.

Shares of BWX Technologies stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.67. 11,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,789. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. BWX Technologies has a 1 year low of $42.58 and a 1 year high of $62.53.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $554.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.13 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 46.29%. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised BWX Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 23.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,191,000 after acquiring an additional 32,688 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

