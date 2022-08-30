Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.10-$6.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.14. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Cabot Price Performance

Cabot stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.51. 1,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,205. Cabot has a one year low of $47.59 and a one year high of $78.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.82.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Cabot had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cabot will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Cabot’s payout ratio is 60.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CBT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cabot from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cabot from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cabot from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cabot news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 17,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $1,341,917.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,109,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cabot news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 17,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $1,341,917.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,109,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total transaction of $357,444.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,535.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cabot

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,931,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $474,186,000 after buying an additional 686,769 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 237.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,284,000 after buying an additional 422,273 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,120,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,701,000 after buying an additional 374,834 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,541,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $242,273,000 after buying an additional 353,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 272.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 453,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,010,000 after buying an additional 331,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot

(Get Rating)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

Recommended Stories

