CAE (TSE:CAE) PT Lowered to C$33.00

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised CAE from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of CAE from C$43.60 to C$37.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CAE currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$36.35.

Shares of CAE stock opened at C$24.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.06. CAE has a 52-week low of C$24.40 and a 52-week high of C$42.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.86 billion and a PE ratio of 82.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$30.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$31.50.

CAE ( TSE:CAE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$933.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$941.57 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CAE will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

