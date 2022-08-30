CAE (TSE:CAE) PT Lowered to C$33.00

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised CAE from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of CAE from C$43.60 to C$37.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CAE currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$36.35.
CAE Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of CAE stock opened at C$24.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.06. CAE has a 52-week low of C$24.40 and a 52-week high of C$42.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.86 billion and a PE ratio of 82.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$30.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$31.50.
About CAE
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.
