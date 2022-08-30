California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) VP Sells $18,162.00 in Stock

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) VP David B. Healey sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $18,162.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,136 shares in the company, valued at $916,333.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

California Water Service Group Price Performance

California Water Service Group stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.64. 223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,168. California Water Service Group has a 52-week low of $48.46 and a 52-week high of $72.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 0.34.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.24). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 10.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On California Water Service Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 3,973.3% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 731.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

