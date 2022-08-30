Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,640,000 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the July 31st total of 5,100,000 shares. Currently, 13.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Callon Petroleum Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of CPE traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.56. 55,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,430,301. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.50. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $31.75 and a 12-month high of $66.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 102.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPE. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

