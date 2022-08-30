Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

Canaccord Genuity Group Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of CF stock traded down C$0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$7.95. 215,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,991. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$8.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.83, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 12-month low of C$7.86 and a 12-month high of C$16.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$788.53 million and a P/E ratio of 5.73.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$499.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$432.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Canaccord Genuity Group will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CF shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price objective on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

