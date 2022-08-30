Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Trading 4% Higher

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.57 and last traded at $46.42. 7,366 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,727,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CSIQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Canadian Solar Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The solar energy provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Canadian Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the 1st quarter valued at $535,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,685 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,659 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 50.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.