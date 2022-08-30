Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $7.77 Million Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Capital Fund Management S.A. cut its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,304 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.06% of News worth $7,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of News during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of News by 243.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of News during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of News during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of News during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. 64.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of News from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of News to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of News from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.10 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at News

News Stock Down 1.1 %

In other News news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 82,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $1,536,384.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 87,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,733.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

NWSA traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.10. 18,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,444,545. News Co. has a 1-year low of $14.95 and a 1-year high of $25.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. News had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

News Profile

(Get Rating)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

