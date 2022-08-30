Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 197,935 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Capital Fund Management S.A. decreased its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,039 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 197,935 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $7,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 61,235 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 14,759 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,379 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 91,744 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 314.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 18,654 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE TPR traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.42. 14,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,413,997. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $47.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.48 and a 200 day moving average of $34.35.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

Tapestry declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the luxury accessories retailer to repurchase up to 18% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Tapestry from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Tapestry from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Tapestry to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.44.

Insider Activity at Tapestry

In related news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $1,397,616.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,608,696.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $1,397,616.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,608,696.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $206,433.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,029.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.