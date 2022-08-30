Capital Management Associates NY Acquires 181 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Capital Management Associates NY boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,318 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.4% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 11,236 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at about $947,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.2% during the first quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2,101.0% during the first quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 50,602 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $23,055,000 after purchasing an additional 48,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $591.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $2.19 on Tuesday, reaching $373.07. 81,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,219,424. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $399.31 and its 200-day moving average is $416.64. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $338.00 and a one year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $174.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

