Capital Management Associates NY Buys New Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPG. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 5,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 23,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SPG traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.51. The company had a trading volume of 36,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $93.06 and a one year high of $171.12. The firm has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.54.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 106.08%.

SPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Compass Point cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.29.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

