Capital Management Associates NY Makes New $72,000 Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $2,213,765,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,115,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,206,000 after buying an additional 2,325,514 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,525,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,743,000 after buying an additional 1,257,817 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,929,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,372,107,000 after purchasing an additional 813,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,504,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,979,000 after purchasing an additional 521,295 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on LLY. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.18.

NYSE:LLY traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $307.77. 64,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,764,471. The company has a market cap of $292.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $319.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.60. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $220.20 and a 1 year high of $335.33.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.52%.

In related news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.84, for a total transaction of $64,436,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,623,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,102,769,860.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 754,125 shares of company stock valued at $243,057,641. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

