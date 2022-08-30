Capital Management Associates NY Purchases New Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 17.3% during the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 21,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Cameco by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 59,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 20,391 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 136,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares in the last quarter. CQS US LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,214,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.89.

Shares of CCJ traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.37. 754,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,023,455. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.85 and a beta of 1.00. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.73 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.68 and its 200 day moving average is $24.87.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $437.25 million for the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 3.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

