Capital Management Associates NY Raises Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Capital Management Associates NY raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 252.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Capital Management Associates NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,820,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,856,000 after buying an additional 218,099 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 322.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,632,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,639,000 after buying an additional 3,535,098 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7,512.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,008,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,719,000 after buying an additional 4,062,400 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,345.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,581,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,660,000 after buying an additional 1,472,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,577,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,486,000 after buying an additional 27,690 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.05. 1,394,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,102,395. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $24.38 and a 12-month high of $41.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.21.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

