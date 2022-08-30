Capital Management Associates NY Takes Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,612 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a $89.00 price target on Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.53.

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded down $3.27 on Tuesday, hitting $70.87. The stock had a trading volume of 359,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,350,246. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 2.56.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.47%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

