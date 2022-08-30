Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Short Interest Down 24.2% in August

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,800 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the July 31st total of 262,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 165.7 days.

Several research firms have commented on CPXWF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$48.50 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Shares of CPXWF traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108. Capital Power has a twelve month low of $28.99 and a twelve month high of $39.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.61.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

