Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.35-$1.35 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.44 billion-$1.44 billion. Capri also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.55-$1.55 EPS.

Capri Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CPRI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.02. The company had a trading volume of 33,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.88. Capri has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $72.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.27.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. Capri had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Capri will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Capri announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CPRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Capri from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Capri from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Capri from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Capri from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Insider Activity at Capri

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $188,742.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,318,090.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Capri by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Capri by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Capri by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,293,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,459,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capri

(Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.