Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the July 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CAPC traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.14. The company had a trading volume of 19,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.31. Capstone Companies has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.21.

Capstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells consumer home light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products for indoor and outdoor applications worldwide. Its lighting products include connected surfaces-smart mirrors, standard rectangular wardrobe/fitness mirrors, LED puck lights, LED under cabinet light bars, LED motion sensor lights, Eco-i-Lites, wireless remote-control outlets, and wireless remote-controlled LED accent lights.

