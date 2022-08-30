Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the July 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Capstone Companies Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CAPC traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.14. The company had a trading volume of 19,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.31. Capstone Companies has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.21.
Capstone Companies Company Profile
