Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Acquires New Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,000. American Tower accounts for about 1.2% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in American Tower by 5.6% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 196,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,537,000 after acquiring an additional 10,459 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 8.4% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in American Tower by 139.8% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 1,115.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,145,000 after buying an additional 58,981 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,866,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $4.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $255.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,306. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $263.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.28. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $220.00 and a one year high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $118.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.46.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.53.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

