Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 32,060 Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 32,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,818,000. Marvell Technology comprises about 1.3% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 90.2% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 62.2% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $90,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,463,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $90,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,463,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,512 shares of company stock worth $1,374,990. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.93.

Marvell Technology stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.73. 398,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,673,679. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a PE ratio of -188.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.46. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.07 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -92.31%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

