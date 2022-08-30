Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,595 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of BancFirst during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BancFirst during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of BancFirst during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of BancFirst during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. 47.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BancFirst Stock Performance

BancFirst stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.72. 1,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,768. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.08. BancFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $118.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

BancFirst Increases Dividend

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 31.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BANF. StockNews.com upgraded BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on BancFirst to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph Ford sold 6,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $813,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 2,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total value of $190,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Ford sold 6,952 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $813,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,840 shares of company stock valued at $3,406,661 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

