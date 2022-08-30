Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Buys 1,314 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 61,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 7,565 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 113,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after acquiring an additional 12,382 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 10,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,042,000 after acquiring an additional 8,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AFL. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $644,910.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,326.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $644,910.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,326.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,272 shares of company stock worth $2,338,959. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.32. 21,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,313,060. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.95 and a 200 day moving average of $59.71. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $51.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.27. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.13%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

