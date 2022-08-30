Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Buys 498 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,326,710,000 after buying an additional 5,454,097 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,904,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,293,622,000 after buying an additional 763,595 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,137,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,329,000 after buying an additional 585,018 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in PepsiCo by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,698,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,196,000 after buying an additional 1,634,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,837,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,712,000 after buying an additional 93,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $173.37. The stock had a trading volume of 114,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,486,055. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.38 and its 200 day moving average is $170.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.48 and a twelve month high of $181.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.