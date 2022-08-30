Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,011 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 356.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Paycom Software by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,454 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Paycom Software by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,134,000 after buying an additional 9,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PAYC traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $351.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,720. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.82 and a 12 month high of $558.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $317.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 90.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.50.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 23.38%. The firm had revenue of $316.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.17 million. On average, research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, June 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $550.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $371,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,856,320.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.53.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

See Also

