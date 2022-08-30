Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Republic Services by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,207,000 after buying an additional 14,798 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Republic Services by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 93,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,969,000 after buying an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RSG traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.44. 8,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,812. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.73. The company has a market cap of $45.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.72. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.57 and a 1-year high of $148.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 42.20%.

Several research firms have weighed in on RSG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total value of $2,009,109.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,619 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,111.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $46,848.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total value of $2,009,109.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,495,111.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,447 shares of company stock worth $4,083,807. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

