Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Has $727,000 Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC cut its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 9,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.80.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE IBM traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $129.58. 61,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,437,139. The stock has a market cap of $117.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $146.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.25 and a 200-day moving average of $132.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.14%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.