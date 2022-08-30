Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Makes New $6.62 Million Investment in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 228,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,623,000. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises about 4.6% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC owned 0.18% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANGL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 894.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $582,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,727,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,950,000 after purchasing an additional 13,087 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ANGL traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.76. 162,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,410,099. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.78. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.44 and a 12 month high of $33.43.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st.

