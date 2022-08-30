Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 36,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,000. Coca-Cola accounts for about 1.7% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,790,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422,105 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,062,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,743,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.3 %

KO traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,548,659. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $270.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on KO. UBS Group boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.35.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

