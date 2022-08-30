Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,240 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,246,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,895 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,448,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,914,460,000 after acquiring an additional 564,493 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 4.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,234,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,234,635,000 after acquiring an additional 669,616 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $2,689,030,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Salesforce by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,101,449 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,550,561,000 after acquiring an additional 22,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.48. 190,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,856,213. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.55 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a market capitalization of $159.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.26, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.65, for a total value of $420,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,283,333,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $216,957.39. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 16,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,703.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.65, for a total value of $420,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,283,333,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,749 shares of company stock worth $13,761,576 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Roth Capital raised Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.11.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

