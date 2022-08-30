Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,790 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,000. Walmart accounts for about 2.3% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 44,885 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,684,000 after buying an additional 11,415 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Walmart by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 155,935 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $23,222,000 after buying an additional 8,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 121,167 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,044,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.29.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 347,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $47,147,547.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,330,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,300,973,944.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 347,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $47,147,547.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,330,635 shares in the company, valued at $38,300,973,944.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at $185,290,750.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock valued at $297,159,579 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $132.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,489,651. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.44. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

