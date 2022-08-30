CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MTBC. B. Riley decreased their price target on CareCloud from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on CareCloud to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

NASDAQ MTBC opened at $3.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. CareCloud has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $8.90. The company has a market capitalization of $45.92 million, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.18.

CareCloud ( NASDAQ:MTBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. CareCloud had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $37.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.48 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CareCloud will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CareCloud by 13.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CareCloud by 13.9% during the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 30,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CareCloud by 73.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareCloud during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of CareCloud by 5.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 11,778 shares during the period. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

