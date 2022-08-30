Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) Trading Down 3.3%

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €127.30 ($129.90) and last traded at €127.55 ($130.15). 67,775 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 94,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at €131.90 ($134.59).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently issued reports on AFX. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €195.00 ($198.98) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €156.00 ($159.18) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €170.00 ($173.47) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Friday, August 5th.
Carl Zeiss Meditec Stock Down 3.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is €128.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is €129.60.
About Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of eye diseases; and systems and consumables for cataract, retinal, and refractive surgeries.
