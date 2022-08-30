Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. decreased its position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co. owned about 0.09% of Casella Waste Systems worth $4,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 919.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 5,904.2% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Casella Waste Systems

In related news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total transaction of $837,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,431,168.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $106,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,962. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total value of $837,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,431,168.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,079,431 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Casella Waste Systems Trading Up 0.4 %

CWST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.31. 940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.90 and a 12-month high of $92.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.52.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $283.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.