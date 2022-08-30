CashHand Achieves Market Capitalization of $816.96 (CHND)

CashHand (CHND) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One CashHand coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. CashHand has a market cap of $816.96 and approximately $1,290.00 worth of CashHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CashHand has traded 64.2% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003567 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00156415 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00009305 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- TenUp (TUP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000266 BTC.
- DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000106 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000250 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000198 BTC.
- Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.
CashHand Profile
CashHand (CRYPTO:CHND) is a coin. CashHand’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,727,270 coins. The official website for CashHand is www.cashhand.info. CashHand’s official Twitter account is @CashHandchnd and its Facebook page is accessible here.
