Casper Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $6.39 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for $0.0284 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Casper has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. Casper has a market capitalization of $168.51 million and $6.39 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004933 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.98 or 0.00818712 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s total supply is 11,109,692,752 coins and its circulating supply is 5,924,963,120 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network.

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

