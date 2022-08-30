Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

Cass Information Systems has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Cass Information Systems Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Cass Information Systems stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $36.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,326. Cass Information Systems has a 52-week low of $31.84 and a 52-week high of $46.26. The company has a market capitalization of $499.41 million, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems ( NASDAQ:CASS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $44.22 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASS. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 10,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Cass Information Systems by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

