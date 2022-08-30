Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) CFO Alicia Grande Sells 57,000 Shares

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) CFO Alicia Grande sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $809,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 407,442 shares in the company, valued at $5,785,676.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Alicia Grande also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Friday, August 26th, Alicia Grande sold 11,095 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $159,768.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Alicia Grande sold 130,741 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $1,812,070.26.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

CPRX stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,378,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,472. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $15.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

CPRX has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital lowered shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.81.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.