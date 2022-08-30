Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) CFO Alicia Grande Sells 57,000 Shares

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) CFO Alicia Grande sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $809,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 407,442 shares in the company, valued at $5,785,676.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Alicia Grande also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 26th, Alicia Grande sold 11,095 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $159,768.00.
- On Wednesday, August 17th, Alicia Grande sold 130,741 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $1,812,070.26.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
CPRX stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,378,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,472. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $15.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.48.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CPRX has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital lowered shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.81.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.
