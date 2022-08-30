CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Short Interest Update

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,300 shares, a growth of 50.7% from the July 31st total of 58,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 294,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE:IGR traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $7.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,733. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $9.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.98.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.59%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund
About CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund
CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (IGR)
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Should You Be Bullish On Barrick Gold?
- The Institutions Choose Dollar General For The 2nd Half
- The S&P 500 Just Flashed A Significant Signal
- Why Trading Volume is Unusually High on These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.