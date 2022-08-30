CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Short Interest Update

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,300 shares, a growth of 50.7% from the July 31st total of 58,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 294,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:IGR traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $7.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,733. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $9.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.98.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

About CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IGR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,134,694 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $30,689,000 after buying an additional 139,848 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,891 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 181,756 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 14,556 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,290 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 17,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,058 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 8,202 shares in the last quarter.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

