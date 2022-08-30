Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Acquired by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Celanese by 18.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,608,000 after buying an additional 13,467 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Celanese by 3.5% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Celanese by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 94,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,502,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Celanese during the first quarter worth about $604,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese during the first quarter worth about $205,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CE shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Celanese from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Celanese from $171.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Celanese from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.80.

Celanese Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $115.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $104.74 and a twelve month high of $176.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.59.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 46.75%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 18.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 15.16%.

Celanese Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading

