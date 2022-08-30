Celo Dollar (CUSD) Market Capitalization Tops $51.85 Million

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One Celo Dollar coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Celo Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $51.85 million and approximately $492,882.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005025 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,902.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002569 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00134455 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00033289 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00081731 BTC.

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar (CRYPTO:CUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 coins and its circulating supply is 52,065,579 coins. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money.

Celo Dollar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

