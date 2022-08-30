Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$28.08.

CVE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie sold 80,396 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.95, for a total transaction of C$1,925,628.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 382,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,170,377.76. In other news, Senior Officer Joseph Drew Zieglgansberger sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.00, for a total value of C$1,820,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,697,982. Also, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie sold 80,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.95, for a total value of C$1,925,628.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 382,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,170,377.76. Insiders have sold a total of 226,432 shares of company stock worth $5,663,529 in the last ninety days.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

CVE opened at C$25.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$23.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.62. The company has a market cap of C$49.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of C$10.27 and a 12-month high of C$31.19.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.15 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$19.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.97 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 4.3699999 EPS for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.34%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

