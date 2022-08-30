Centaur Price Tops $0.0001 (CNTR)

Centaur (CNTR) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 29th. Centaur has a market cap of $413,810.03 and $280.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centaur coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Centaur has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004893 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,440.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004995 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004066 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004893 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002501 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00134908 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00033190 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00083725 BTC.

Centaur Coin Profile

Centaur (CNTR) is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,430,875,000 coins. Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here. Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur. The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance.

Buying and Selling Centaur

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

