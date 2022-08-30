Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.00.

CSR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Centerspace to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Centerspace in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Centerspace from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Centerspace from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get Centerspace alerts:

Centerspace Stock Performance

CSR opened at $74.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.47 and its 200-day moving average is $88.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Centerspace has a twelve month low of $74.25 and a twelve month high of $112.27.

Centerspace Announces Dividend

Centerspace ( NYSE:CSR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.33. Centerspace had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 12.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Centerspace will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio is currently -121.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Centerspace news, Director Mary J. Twinem purchased 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.48 per share, for a total transaction of $74,232.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,470.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centerspace

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Centerspace by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 5.7% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 2.1% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 5.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Centerspace by 5.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

About Centerspace

(Get Rating)

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centerspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.