Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Shares Gap Up to $50.54

Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.54, but opened at $52.85. Centrus Energy shares last traded at $47.99, with a volume of 8,212 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LEU shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Centrus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Roth Capital upgraded Centrus Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

Centrus Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $703.05 million, a P/E ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.16.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy ( NYSE:LEU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.71. The firm had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.30 million. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 151.11% and a net margin of 62.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.