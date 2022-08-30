Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.43-$0.48 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $325.00 million-$335.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $355.09 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Certara from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Certara from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Certara in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Certara from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Certara from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.57.

Certara Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CERT traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.67. 567,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,167. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.57. Certara has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $45.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Certara had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Certara’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Certara will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Certara news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $191,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,468.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen M. Mclean bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $326,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,440. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $191,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,468.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,206,893 shares of company stock worth $107,896,900. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Certara

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CERT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Certara by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Certara by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Certara by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Certara by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Certara by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 384,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

About Certara

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

